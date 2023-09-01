Tinubu Condoles With S’Africa Over Tragic Fire Incident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has expressed deepest condolences to the government and people of South Africa, following a tragic fire incident at a multi-storey building in Johannesburg’s central business district.

This was contained in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale

“In this moment of tragedy, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families affected by this devastating fire incident. The extent of this loss is truly profound, and during this challenging time, please be assured that Nigeria stands in unity with you,” the President said, while praying for a speedy recovery for the wounded”, Tinubu said

Reiterating the strong bond shared between Nigeria and South Africa, the President expressed hope that the collective strength of the South African people, relevant government agencies and the unwavering spirit of Africa would positively impact the healing and rehabilitation of all those affected.





