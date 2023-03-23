Tinubu Is Healthy Went Abroad To Rest – Keyamo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has stated that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu is hale and hearty.

Keyamo disclosed this saying that Tinubu travelled abroad to rest.

The APC chieftain was reacting to reports that Tinubu was sick and went abroad for medical treatment.

The African Examiner recalls that it was rumoured that the President-elect was rushed to Paris for urgent medical attention.

However, Keyamo stated that those still nursing their wounds from the defeat of the presidential election were behind the rumour.

In a terse statement, Keyamo said: “Please help us tell those flying the news around that the election has ended.

“What they are doing now is campaigning after the election. They should leave Asiwaju alone. He deserves some rest after the election.”

Keyamo also stated that he could not confirm if Tinubu travelled abroad for vacation.

“I cannot confirm. But all I can tell you is that Asiwaju is hale and hearty,” he said.