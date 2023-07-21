Tinubu Okays Establishment Of Infrastructure Support Fund For States

…FAAC Shares N907B from N1.9 l?rn June Revenue

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) for the 36 states of the federation as part of measures to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on the people.

The approval was disclosed at the monthly meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Thursday.

According to a statement signed- by Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake, the new Infrastructure Fund would enable the states to intervene and invest in the critical areas of transportation, including farm to market road improvements; agriculture, encompassing livestock and ranching solutions; health, with a focus on basic healthcare; education, especially basic education; power and water resources, that would improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and deliver economic prosperity for Nigerians.

The committee also resolved to save a portion of the monthly distributable proceeds to minimize the impact of the increased revenues-occasioned by the subsidy removal and exchange rate unification-on money supply, as well as inflation and the exchange rate.

Out of the June 2023 distributable revenue of N1.9 trillion, only N907 billion would be distributed among the three tiers of government, while N790 billion would beh- saved, and the rest would be used for statutory deductions.

These savings would complement the efforts of the Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) and other existing and planned fiscal measures, all aimed at ensuring that the subsidy removal translates into tangible improvements in the lives and living standards of Nigerians.

The committee commended Tinubu for the bold decision to remove the petrol subsidy, and even more importantly, for providing necessary support to the states to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on Nigerians.





