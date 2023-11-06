Tinubu To Attend Arab-Africa Summit In Riyadh

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will travel to Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, over the next few days in what has been termed an aggressive push to promote Nigeria and attract foreign direct investment.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who briefed State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa said the President will be attending the Saudi-Africa Summit and the Arab-African summit which are scheduled to hold on the 10th and 11th November, 2023 respectively.

According to the presidential spokesman, the President in Saudi Arabia, would discuss several issues of mutual concern with respect to economic ties between the regions and with respect to the issues of counter terrorism, the environment and agriculture.

Ngelale said Tinubu, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be taking part in the summit ensuring that he is at the forefront of advocating for deepening the partnership of the two regions.

Ngelale said other areas for discussion will be in terms of accelerating the level of trade and investment between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the African continent.

“Obviously, President Tinubu, is very keen on ensuring that the Federal Republic of Nigeria within the context of the continent is in a position to maximally leverage on opportunities that will be afforded by the implementation of the African continental Free Trade Agreement, where we will be having a single trade market of over 1 billion Africans.

“The expectation according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa is that by the year 2050, our market here on the continent would have surpassed $29 trillion,” the presidential aide said.





