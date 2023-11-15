Tinubu To Attend Guinea-Bissau’s Independence Anniversary

Tinubu To Attend Guinea-Bissau’s Independence AnniversaryFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, November 15th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu is set to join other heads of state and government in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, on Thursday to commemorate the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day.
This was disclosed in a statement signed on Wednesday by the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.
The celebration, which originally marked Guinea-Bissau’s 50th Independence Anniversary on September 24, 2023, was rescheduled to November 16, 2023.
The President is expected to return to Nigeria on Thursday, Ngelale noted.
The proposed engagement followed Tinubu’s participation in the Saudi-Africa summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
