Tinubu To Swear In Ministers On Monday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the announcement of their portfolios yesterday, President Bola Tinubu will on Monday swear in ministers that had been confirmed by the National Assembly.

According to a statement by the Director, Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the swearing-in ceremony by the President will hold at the State House Conference Centre in the Presidential Villa, Abuja at 10 a.m.

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn-in are expected to come with two guests each.

“All Honourable Ministers and invited guests are to be seated by 9:00am”, Bassey said in the statement.





