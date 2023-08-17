W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu To Swear In Ministers On Monday

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, August 17th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the announcement of their portfolios yesterday, President Bola Tinubu will on Monday swear in ministers that had been confirmed by the National Assembly. 

According to a statement by the Director, Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the swearing-in ceremony by the President will hold at the State House Conference Centre in the Presidential Villa, Abuja at 10 a.m.

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn-in are expected to come with two guests each.

“All Honourable Ministers and invited guests are to be seated by 9:00am”, Bassey said in the statement. 

