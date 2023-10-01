Troops Neutralize Four IPOB/ESN Members In Anambra, Recover Arms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Troops of Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA II while on a routine patrol weekend encountered an ambush, staged by the members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s armed affiliates the Eastern Security Network (ESN) using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along Orsumoghu – Ukpor road in Anambra State.

During the firefight, the gallant troops countered the ambush with superior firepower neutralizing one member of the irredentist group, 2 AK 47 rifles were also recovered at the scene of the fire fight, while others escaped into the nearby bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu, Acting Deputy Director Army pubic Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu who disclosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner on Saturday “On further exploitation of the withdrawal route, three more bodies of IPOB/ESN members were recovered who died from gun shot wounds sustained during the fire fight.

He said “the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA II wishes to reassure the good people of the South-East of its unwavering resolve and commitment to restoring lasting peace in the region as it will not relent in the fight to end the security challenges in the region.

“The Task Force therefore, call on law abiding and good citizens of the South-East region not to relent in providing timely, credible and reliable Information which will lead to ending the menace of insecurity occasioned by activities of the irredentist group in the region. Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations.