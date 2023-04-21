Twitter Removes Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, Others’ Verification Badges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Twitter’s blue tick removal tsunami has affected Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and others’ verification badges.

A check on the handles of the Labour Party, All Progressives Congress, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate’s Twitter handles late Thursday shows that the blue tick has disappeared.

Owner Elon Musk, who has seen his $44 billion investment in the site shrivel, earlier pledged to get rid of what he described as a “lords & peasants system.”

Earlier dates set for the rollback of the ticks — predominately used by celebrities, journalists, and politicians — have slipped by without noticeable action.

But on Thursday high-profile accounts, as well as those of many reporters/journalists appeared to have had the check marks removed.

Politicians and official bodies also appeared to have been hit, with US Senator Brian Schatz objecting to the possible effect on public confidence in the event of disasters.