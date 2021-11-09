Umahi Denies Rejecting Result Of Anambra Governorship Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has debunked comments credited to him on the social media purporting that he declared Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Anambra as fraught with irregularities.

Umahi, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze, and made available in Abakaliki described the post as ‘infantile’.

The governor in the statement debunked ever rejecting the outcome of the poll on behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Anambra people.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered responding to such post by the attention-seeking writer but decided to do so to clear doubts of discerning minds.

“Governor Umahi at no point made such remarks about the election and it is uncomplimentary to imagine that he would speak on behalf of the APC’s standard-bearer.

“The governor could not have done such for a party with a full-fledged structure in Anambra, more so when the election had not been concluded,” the statement read.

Nwaze in the statement urged the public to disregard the post as it was untrue.

“We also remind the writer and other purveyors of fake news on the social media that the state’s law on fake news is in place to deal with potential offenders,” the statement read.

