UNN To Graduate 11,143 Students As 195 Bag First Class

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, will on Friday, December 20, 2024 award different degrees and Diploma to a total of eleven thousand one hundred and forty three, (11,143) of it’s graduating students, with 195 smiling home with First Class honours during her 53rd convocation ceremony.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Polycarp Emeka Chigbu, disclosed this at the pre-convocation press briefing held at the Enugu Campus of the school on Tuesday.

He said “out of the number, 195 will be graduating with First Class honours, while 4,165 are for Second Class Upper Division and 5,197, are for Second Class Lower Division.

Chigbu announced that 659 will graduate with Third Class; 22 Pass; 889 unclassified as well as 16 for Diploma.

In the same vein, he hinted that 1,356 are for Post Graduate Degrees and Diplomas.

Furthermore, out of the 1,356 post graduates and diplomas, 431 will earn Doctorate degrees; 848, Masters degrees while 77 are for Diplomas.

Highlighting the Convocation ceremonial programmes, Prof. Chigbu revealed that on Thursday, the University will hold Convocation lecture titled, “Harnessing Technological Teaching and Learning,” to be delivered by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association,NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe.

The Adamawa state governor, His Excellency Ahmadu Umaru will be the chairman of the Convocation lecture.

According to him, on Saturday, two prominent Nigerians would be honoured with honorary doctorate degrees, while two retired professors would be conferred with Distinguished Emeritus Professor.

“They are Prof. Felix Ezema Onah of the Social Sciences and Prof. Isaac Uzoma Asuzu, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

Using the media briefing to give account of his stewardship in the last four months, he assumed office as the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Chibgu, said that he has been able to solve the perennial energy problem that had been bedeviling the institution over the years.

He said there was chaotic energy crisis resulting in power rationing, illegal connections, energy theft and irresponsible power usage, but today they have been able to grapple with it.

“Today, our inventiveness has seen not only a lasting solution of the crisis, we have gained deep insights into sustainable energy solutions for the future.

“The illegal connections, energy theft, irresponsible use and dereliction of duty that have sabotaged electricity supply in UNN have been diagnosed and cured to a very large extent,”

Our Correspondent reports that the Acting VC, was accompanied to the media briefing by top management Staff of the university, both Academic and nonAcademic.