Uproar As APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe Asks For Selfie From Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The video of APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, requesting for a selfie from Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election has sparked social media reactions from many Nigerians.

The African Examiner writes that Joe Igbokwe is the special adviser, drainage and water resources to the Governor of Lagos State, Sanwo Olu.

Also, in the build-up to the last general election, Igbokwe, being in an opposition party, was of the view that Peter Obi cannot lead Nigeria better than President Tinubu.

The video of the APC chieftain “hustling” for a picture with the former Anambra governor has sparked social media reactions as some netizens took to their X accounts slamming the APC chieftain for his comments in the past against Peter Obi. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@adetunjiabudu writes: “This peter obi self … I go collect the phone for joe hand knack ham for floor.”

@Rapuruchukwu88 writes: “Even their favorite Dey hustle to associate … even if Tinubu on his own sees @PeterObi , he will still hustle for a photograph cuz good market doesn’t hustle to sell itself Thank You Jesus in all.”



@AgwuAmogu644683 writes: “Joe Igbojuruaju,what’s he doing there?”



@PeineMarcel writes: “this is joe igbokwe your APC Man hustling for a picture with the President. “



@MadubukoHenry writes: “They know the real president and the winner of that election that was conducted by criminal Inec chairman.”



@kaptainkarly101 writes: “Peter Obi is the Daddy that Daddied their Daddies! Even Judas Igbokwe the gutter and sewage commissioner can’t help but buy to the excellency of PO personality .”

@Gwen240733016 writes: “Nawaooo true true many people no get shame for Nigeria. This same man that was insulting PO up and down.”

@buhilz56 writes: “Judas Igbokwe is obviously floating. You sold your integrity for pittance.”

@CliveUc_ writes: “He should print that picture and hang in his house.”

@Nedumstann1 writes: “Who no wan better thing all of them knows the truth that PO is the real deal.”

@chimajustice84 writes: “Oga Joe no get shame oo.”

@MissPearls writes: “Even Joe Igbokwe the APC vuvuzela couldn’t resist hustling for a selfie with the Real President of Nigeria Obi is the Prize!”

@agupard_a writes: “They can say all they want for political convenience, but inwardly they have nothing for him but respects. They’re amazed at his level of discipline & self-restraint; how, without giving financial inducements, he is able to command the respects and followrrship of citizens.”



@RealQueenBee__ writes: “Who wouldn’t want to be associated with good people and good things of life. Good Name they say is better than Silver and Gold, Peter Obi has that in Abundant.”

@PureStanley1 writes: “Is my eye paining me or something. Joe IBEKWE??? When the glory didn’t dey then it didn’t dey. He is trying to tap glory from Peter Obi, and some Obidient will fall for this.”

@AyeniAAdewale writes: “Nigerians and APC stalwarts are joyfully snapping pics with Peter Obi, while political figures like Tinubu receive less enthusiastic receptions? It seems unfair.”





