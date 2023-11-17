Uzodimma Receives Certificate Of Return, Says Election ‘Most Peaceful’ In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, on Friday, received his certificate of return in Owerri, the state capital, following last Saturday’s governorship election.

In his speech, the governor congratulated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for “conducting the freest, fairest, and most peaceful election in the history of Imo State.”

The state Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashina, declared Uzodimma re-elected on Sunday morning around 10 am after over eight hours of collation of local government area (LGA) results.

Uzodimma, 64, swept all the 27 LGAs in the state, defeating Samuel Anyanwu of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Nneji Achonu (Labour Party), Jack Ogunewe of (Action Alliance), and 14 other opponents.

The APC candidate polled 540,308 votes to defeat his closest rivals, PDP’s Anyanwu, who scored 71,503 votes and LP’s Achonu who got 64,081.





