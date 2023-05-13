VC, Tasks African Leaders On Rule Of Law Implementation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice Chancellor (VC) of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Professor Aloysious Okolie, has said that there is urgent need to redefine democracy in Africa taking cognisance of constant abuses in rule of law by leaders.

He stated this in Nsukka on Friday in a keynote speech during the 4th international conference of Grace Uzoma Okonkwo Foundation (GUOF), tagged “Democracy and the Rule of Law in 21st Century Africa: A Multidisciplinary Reflection.”

According to him, the rule of law in Africa was held more in breach and had reinforced abuse of political power and distorted political culture.

“There is an urgent need to redefine democracy in Africa taking cognisance of democracy in the continent, which makes it a necessity to reconstitute the nationhood to reflect the wishes and aspirations of the constituents’ nationalities.

“The nature, pattern and character of what we call democracy in Africa is dependent on leaders that control those countries in Africa.

“In some of these countries, the abuse of rule of law has desecrated the altar of nationhood that some leaders act with impunity,” he said.

He said the distorted political culture had institutionalized politics by cult groups, bandits and professional looters in Africa.

Okolie, who is a Professor of Political Science added that, it would be impossible to get a democracy without egalitarianism, rule of law and people’s equal participation in government activities and programmes.

“A democratic nation is about people agreeing to share their equal dreams and ideas not minding their tribe, religion or political affiliations.

“In order to redefine democracy the process of selecting and electing Africa leaders should start from the micro, through semi-macro to macro level.

“This will ensure radical tinkering with the institutions and structures for election management in order to produce quality leadership.

“Constituents nationalities should discuss the basis for integration and the goal for such integration, with the intention of reconstituting the structure of nationhood and removing it from the altar of desecration ” he said.

In his speech, Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in UNN, noted that abuse of rule law by African leaders had become bastion for ethnic and religious contestations, defined arena for banditry, ethno-regional conflicts, kidnapping, abattoir for mass killing, arson, electoral deceits, bribery and corruptions.

The VC commended the convener of the conference Prof. Florence Orabueze, former Director, Institute of African Studies UNN, for using her mother’s memorial annual lecture to bring scholars together to discuss and proffer solutions to some societal problems.

He also commended Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) Igbariam Anambra State for collaborating with the foundation,

Okolie pledged that ESUT would join in the collaboration from next year, hence the aim of the foundation was targeted towards making the society a better place for everybody.

Speaking, chairman of the occasion, Chief Nnia Nwodo, former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo who was represented by Prof. Ifeanyichukwu Abada, Head of Department, Political Science UNN, applauded the convener for sustaining the conference.

He noted that her late mother who was a lover of education would be happy for instituting a foundation in her honor.

Nwodo also thanked past and present resource persons and others who contributed in one way or the other in making the conference always a success.

In a remark, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, the Vice-Chancellor of COOU who was represented by Dr. Fedelia Okeke, HOD English department said that, the university decided to collaborate with the foundation because the annual conference of the foundation had helped in finding solutions to some societal problems.

Earlier, Prof. Orabueze explained that the conference theme was carefully chosen to interrogate African democracy that had recorded incessant rule of law abuses by leaders.

“Scholars in this conference will interrogate democracy practiced in Africa as well as discuss how to promote rule of law and good leadership in democratic governance in Africa,” she stated.