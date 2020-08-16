Veteran Nollywood Actress Omotola Ekeinde Tests Positive For COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to spread across the globe, Nollywood screen diva, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde , has revealed that she had tested positive for the dread disease.

The renowned actress took to her Instagram account @realomosexy to announce the development to her fans.

The 42-year-old actress, however, stated that she was currently in isolation and now getting better.

“Hello All, I know most of you have been wondering where I’ve been.

“Well, I contracted COVID-19. I have been ill, in Isolation and now getting better.

“More on these details of this soon,” she wrote.

Omotola is a Nigerian actress, singer and philanthropist and one of the icons in the Nigerian Nollywood industry.