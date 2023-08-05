We Are In Support Of ECOWAS, France Endorses Bid To Quash Niger Republic Coup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Catherine Colonna, the French minister for Europe and foreign affairs, has stated that France is “strongly” in support of efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to quash the coup in the Niger Republic.

Colonna made this known on Saturday when she visited Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, prime minister of the Niger Republic, at Quai d’Orsay.

The French minister came along with Aichatou Boulama, France’s ambassador to Niger.

The African Examiner recalls that on July 25, a coup was staged in Niger which led to the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum and other political leaders from office.

Abdourahmane Tiani, former head of Bazoum’s presidential guard, subsequently announced himself as the head of state.

President Bola Tinubu, chairperson of ECOWAS, had also stated that military force would be deployed to Niger if Bazoum is not reinstated within one week.

Speaking on the series of events on Saturday, the French minister tasked the coup plotters to immediately return to democratic rule.

“France strongly and firmly supports ECOWAS’s efforts to defeat this coup attempt,” she said.

Colonna stated that France remains committed to the future of Niger and the stability of the entire region.

“ECOWAS gave the putschists a seven-day deadline to end their coup. It expires tomorrow, Sunday, August 6,” she said.

“France solemnly calls on those responsible for this coup attempt to release President Bazoum and all members of his government, and to allow the immediate return to constitutional and democratic order.”





