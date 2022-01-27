Why Ugwuanyi Will Choose Enugu Next Governor — Chimaroke Nnamani

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chimaroke Nnamani, former Enugu governor, has stated that it is up to Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the present governor of the state, to choose his successor.

Nnamani disclosed this on Wednesday, saying that it has been the norm in Enugu since 1999 for the incumbent governor of the state to choose his successor.

He also stated that the state has enjoyed political harmony on account of adherence to zoning or rotation of key political offices between the three senatorial districts since 1999.

“We have a tradition in Enugu State politics. The governor is the leader who directs affairs. He will determine who succeeds him without compromising the electoral processes and whoever he chooses will be our next governor,” Nnamani said.

“I have absolute loyalty and respect for my governor who is also the leader of Ebeano political family. He has demonstrated capacity and leadership. We are waiting for him to lead the way to go in 2023 and we shall follow.

“All the aspirants belong to the Ebeano political family. One hundred percent of them are my primary, secondary, and by-products. Some may have a close affinity with me which explains the understandable speculations on whom I may be supporting. But it is the governor that will choose his successor. The political machinery in the state, including the Ebeano family, will be rolled out to support whomever he chooses.”

Nnamani enjoined those promoting division in Enugu to stop, “because there is no war to be fought”.

“We are one family. Whoever emerges will be governor for all,” he said.

“No matter the machinations, conspiracies, and subterfuges over the governorship primary of our party, we will have a successful transition under the leadership and guidance of our governor.

“It is understandable that some of those who are posturing are seeking for relevance or seeking for political appointments in other parties. That is the beauty of democracy.”