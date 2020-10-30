WTO: Obiano Wants Nigeria To Launch Diplomatic Offensive Against Trump

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has enjoined President Buhari to issue a “diplomatic offensive” to Trump to clear every obstacle and enable the emergence of Nigeria’s former finance minister, Okojo-Iweala as the director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

African Examiner had earlier reported that Okonjo-Iweala was nominated as the final candidate for the position by some ambassadors but the United States was against her emergence; instead prefer the South Korean candidate, Yoo Myung-hee.

Recating to this development, Obiano in a statement issued by the commissioner for information, C. Don Adinuba, on Friday enjoined Buhari to gather other African and European leaders to push for the endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala.

“All that is needed is a great diplomatic offensive before the formal announcement of the winner on November 9,” he said.

“The people and government of Anambra State, therefore, call upon President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders to immediately set in motion the machinery to get the United States to do the right thing by supporting the most qualified and the most popular candidate.

“The Trump administration wants South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, who has the support of only 55 nations, about 50 per cent of Okonjo-Iweala’s vote. It needs not to have its way.

Obiano also berated President Trump for always antagonizing Africans at the international stage.

“Earlier this year it opposed the re-election of Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and African Union’s choice, as the African Development Bank President based on unsubstantiated allegations like nepotism,” he said.

“It is difficult to understand why the Trump administration should be on a collision course with Africans on international assignments … acts like this help fuel criticism that the administration may not be free of racism.

“The people and government of Anambra State are of the opinion that President Buhari needs to do more to urgently mobilise not just African leaders, but also the EU and, indeed, the rest of the world to get the United States to do the right thing.”

