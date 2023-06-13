You Have No Right To Arrest Emefiele, Falana Tells DSS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has stated that the Department of State Services (DSS) don’t have the legal backing to investigate and prosecute Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on charges of money laundering.



Falana stated this in a statement saying that such prosecutorial powers are placed in the hands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and he tasked the DSS to focus its investigation solely on the allegations related to terrorism.

According to him, the DSS, which had accused Emefiele of financing terrorism, should look into the investigation on that specific aspect and later transfer the case to the EFCC.

He was of the view that if the DSS were to continue investigating money laundering allegations, which is outside its jurisdiction, the investigation would be jeopardised.





