APC Feud: Oshiomhole Reacts, Pledges to Work With Caretaker Committee

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole says he has accepted the decision of the former acting National Executive Council (NEC) which dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) he led and put in place a Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee.

Oshiomhole said this Saturday at a media briefing in Abuja.

The immediate past Edo State Governor, said he was happy with what he achieved during his time in office.

The sacked former National Chairman claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari has invited and asked him to join in repositioning the ruling party.

He explained that since President Buhari in his wisdom has agreed to the dissolution of the former NWC, he was duty-bound to obey him as the leader of the party.

Consequently, Comrade Oshiomhole disclosed that he has instructed his lawyers to withdraw all suits in court in line with the appeal by the President to the effect that all contending parties within the party should withdraw their suits from the courts.

Oshiomhole-led NWC was dissolved Thursday at a virtual meeting presided by the former Acting National Chairman, Mr. Victor Giadom and attended by the top shorts in the ruling APC, including President Buhari, his VP, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Governors and principal NASS members.