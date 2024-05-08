Prepare To Vacate Office, Fubara’s Ally Knocks LG Bosses Over Impeachment Calls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A loyalist of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Chijioke Ihunwo, has asked the Rivers State House of Assembly not to contemplate a fresh impeachment proceeding against the governor because such ambition will not succeed.

Ihunwo, who is the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in Rivers State, said the youths of the state are on alert to resist such a move, which he described as selfish.

Ihunwo stated this at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the state Capital, on Wednesday.

Chijioke Ihunwo, a former Chairman of the youth group in Obio/Akpor, the local government area of the Speaker of the State Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said Governor Fubara has not done anything wrong to warrant an Impeachment.

The fresh call was made on Tuesday by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in the state, Tony Okocha.

He asked Mr. Okocha who is also from his local government area to refrain from making such inciting comments in the interest of peace in the state.

He also asked the 23 local government chairmen whose tenure will expire on June 18 after a constitutional three year term to prepare to leave office, despite the said amendment of the Local Government Law to extend their tenure.

The youth leader called on President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to watch closely the event in Rivers State and call the main actors, like the FCT minister, to order.

He urged Fubara not be deterred in executing his people-centred policies as the youths are ready to defend his mandate at all times.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has been at loggerheads with Governor Fubara since mid-2023.

The initial impeachment proceeding was halted when President Tinubu intervened in the crisis by reaching a truce between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike whom the Assembly members are loyal to.

One of the items on the peace pact was the recognition of the Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.

In a recent outburst, Governor Fubara criticised the attitude of the Assembly towards his administration, saying that legislators only exist out of his magnanimity having defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), by virtue of Section 109, sub-section 1, paragraph g of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).