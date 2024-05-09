NPFL: Rangers Not Desperate To Lift Trophies This Season, Says GM/CEO

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite currently topping the 2023/24 Nigeria professional Football League NPFL log, Management of Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu, has said the club is not desperate to win trophies this season, saying what is more important to them is puting in place structure that would make the team meet international standard.

It said the Enugu side is seeking more partnerships and collaboration in upgrading her structure to int’l standard, so as to make them compete favourably with football clubs in Europe and else where.

Speaking with Sports writers Wednesday at the clubs’s Corporate headquarters in Enugu, General Manager/Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the of the club, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, disclosed the Rangers readiness to partner more individuals and corporate bodies to build the club to international standard.

According to the soccer seasoned administrator, such partnership and collaboration would go a long way in assisting the club achieve its lofty dream and deliver its required service to it’s fans across the globe.

Our Correspondent reports that seven-time champions are currently topping the top flight league able with 57 points after executing 32 games, one point ahead of Remo Stars, currently occupying the second position in the chasing pack that also have defending Champions, Enyimba FC of Aba, Plateau United of Jos and Lobi Stars Markudi.

Ezeaku said: “We want to thank God for where we are today by executing our strategic plans. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the number one fan of Rangers FC, Enugu State Governor, Barr. Peter Mbah for his total support and love for the transformation of Rangers FC.

“We also want to thank our major sponsor, the chairman of Afrinvest, Chief Ike Chioke for doing a remarkable thing to restructure Rangers, the grand patron, Ferotex, Engr. Ejiroh and everyone else who has contributed immensely for the development of Rangers.

“Our senior team is doing well and the under 17 team is also doing well and training consistently. We want more partners that would like to invest on these players to harness their potentials

“When we started this journey we analysed and announced our strategic plan, but it is still work in progress. We have big clubs like Enyimba, Remo Stars, Plateau United and Lobi Stars. They are the ones talking about winning the league. All we’re begging our fans is to support us and embrace our pattern of league.

“We’re not desperate to win a trophy. We are not contesting the trophy with any team. Our target is to build a structure and help the young players of Coach Fidelis Ikechukwu to grow,”.

Ezeaku, a former Team Manager of Rangers, equally hinted that the management would soon recruit Rangers FC stewards to control the environment during the match and also protect the players to enjoy the after match event before fans would enter the pitch to take pictures with players.

Meanwhile, as part of its drive to maintain its leadership position and bring to fruition its strategic master plan envisaged at the start of the season, the management of Rangers International F.C under the leadership the has signed a partnership deal with three Enugu-based organizations to deliver value.

The companies include; Kitchen Pastries, now the club’s official pastry provider; Puzzle Classic West Africa, now the club’s official cloth designer; and Amakris Kitchen, now the club’s official chef.

Ezeaku, while endorsing these partnerships, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the club’s corporate headquarters in Enugu described the partnerships as a groundbreaking one that targeted having local content in the club’s list of partners and enable visibilities and growth for all concerned.

“In addition to our major corporate sponsors, Afrinvest, we just consummated partnership deals with three entities that will partner with Rangers to deliver value, enable visibility, and enhance growth for both Rangers and the three new partners just as we urge other local and international companies, groups and organizations to join the moving train as we make good our promise of ensuring that Rangers Inter. F.C maintains its leadership role in the committee of top football clubs both within and outside the shores of Nigeria,”

He also expressed appreciation to Sports Journalists in Enugu state and country at large for their continuous support to Rangers, urging them not to relent, stressing that Rangers management under his watch is always ready to welcome objective criticism from the media.