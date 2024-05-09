Fubara Storms Rivers Assembly Quarters Amid Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Thursday stormed the Rivers State House of Assembly quarters amid the political crisis rocking the state.

There was tight security around the area as the Rivers State governor visited the quarters where the Martin Amaewhule-led legislators met.

The governor said he was at the place as the governor of the state. He, however, took a three-minute walk around the premises before leaving.

His visit came on the heels of a fresh crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Some lawmakers loyal to the governor had on Wednesday elected the member representing the Bonny constituency Victor Oko-Jumbo as their Speaker.

Oko-Jumbo, who is said to be the new speaker for the entire 32-member Assembly, was said to be elected at 10 am during plenary on Wednesday, in line with the Standing Order of the House.

Oko-Jumbo was one of the four lawmakers loyal to Fubara in the wake of the political crisis in the state.

They had at the time of the crisis elected Edison Ehie as the speaker but the latter later resigned from the State Assembly, and was appointed the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

It was not clear how many lawmakers were present during the plenary that produced Oko-Jumbo as speaker.