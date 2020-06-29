BREAKING: Buhari Approves Safe Reopening Of Schools

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After over three months of closure, the Federal Government (FG) has approved gradual reopening of schools and tertiary institutions nationwide.

This is in line with another phase of relaxation of total lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha, announced this Monday evening in Abuja at the PTF daily briefing.

Mr. Mustapha clarified that the gradual reopening meant that only the graduating students will be allowed to resume, so as to allow them write their final examinations and graduate, just as the current academic year is gradually coming to a climax.

The PTF Chairman said at the briefing: “I am pleased to inform you that Mr President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase II of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 through Midnight of Monday, 27 July, 2020.

“Specifically, however, the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effec

“Maintaining the current phase of the national response, for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatiated by the National Coordinator;



“Permission of movement across state borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July, 2020;

“Enforcement of laws around non-pharmaceutical interventions by States, in particular, the use of face masks in public places;

“Safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations;

“Safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable;

“Publication of revised guidelines around the three thematic areas of general movement, industry and labour; and community activities;

“Provision of technical support for states to mobilise additional resources for the response.”

Following the outbreak of the deadly virus, the FG ordered the closure of schools, including tertiary institutions – in late March 2020, so as to contain the spread of the virus which broke in Wuhan city of China.

However, FG said all primary schools and daycare centres across the Federation remained closed.

The National Coordinator of the PTF Dr Sani Aliyu, said this in Abuja at the panels’s daily briefing.

Dr Aliyu declared that they would be closed until further evaluation was carried out.