FG Declares May 1st Public Holiday To Mark Workers’ Day

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government had declared Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 as a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day event.

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the declaration, according to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Aishetu Ndayako.

“The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, 1st May 2024 as a Public Holiday to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day Celebration,” Aishetu said in a Tuesday statement.

She quoted the minister as re-echoing the need for excellence, efficiency, and equity in all spheres of labour.

“In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens,” the minister said.

“Let me reaffirm Mr. President’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for work, where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development”.

The minister, who acknowledged the contribution of workers, called for more measures to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change through synergy.

“The Minister also urged Nigerians to remain committed to the present administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda as he wishes workers a happy celebration,” the statement read.

This year’s Workers’ Day celebration comes in the face of rising inflation and biting fuel scarcity in many parts of the nation.

Across major cities in the country, queues have snaked into the roads with millions of motorists and commuters battling to get the product at an increased price.

resident Bola Tinubu declared an end to the payment of subsidy on fuel one year ago during his inauguration in a move that was predicted to end a shortage of the product and free up scarce funds for developmental projects.

But almost a year down the line, the situation has yet to change. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) blamed the current development on logistics issues.

President Tinubu is expected to deliver a nationwide broadcast on Wednesday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day. Many expect his speech to address some of the nation’s issues including calls for a new minimum wage, fuel scarcity, and inflation among others.

Labour unions and the Federal Government have been in negotiations over a new minimum wage for state workers.

The calls for a new minimum wage became more pronounced after the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira which pushed inflation figures to a 28-year high of 33.2% in March, 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).