Court Adjourns Ruling On Miyetti Allah Leader’s Bail Application

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 30 for ruling in a bail application filed by the detained leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo.

Bodejo, who was accused of unlawfully establishing an ethnic militia group to promote terrorism, has been in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Abuja.

Moving application for his bail, his counsel, Ahmed Raji, prayed the court to admit his client to bail on various grounds ranging from ill health to fundamental rights.

However, the Federal Government, through its counsel, urged the court to reject Bodejo’s bail application on the ground that charges against the defendant borders on threat to national security.

After taking arguments from the two parties, Justice Ekwo fixed 30th May for ruling on the bail application.