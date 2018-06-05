BREAKING: Drama as Lawmakers Accuse Saraki of Pursuing Personal Issues, Agenda at NASS Joint Session

…Resolution Drafted by Saraki’s Loyalists

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Parliamentary Support Group of the Senate and House of Representatives has criticised the National Assembly closed joint session dissociating its members from the 12-point resolution issued at the end of the meeting.

Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano), who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, on behalf of the group, said the resolutions were drafted by PDP members and loyalists of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

He specifically alleged that a known ally of the Senate President from Kwara, Rep Rasak Atunwa, drafted what was adopted as the resolution of the session without allowing for voting.

Jubrin disclosed that the Speaker, House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara tactically refused to make any comment at the session “even after the Senate President took time to explain the issues which are mostly personal”.

His words: “Almost all the members and senators that spoke at the Executive Session are of the PDP while members of the APC declined joining the discussion to avoid a rowdy confrontation.

“It is disturbing and raised many questions of pre-determined intentions.

“Every Senator or Member of the House who has corruption or criminal allegation against him or her should clear his or her name without dragging the entire institution of the National Assembly into the matter.

A joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday passed a 12-point resolution calling on the executive to implement them or risk a constitutional sanction.

Recall that Police on Monday summoned Senate President, Bukola Saraki for questioning over his alleged relationship with suspects arrested in connection with the recent bloody bank robbery in Offa. 33 people were reportedly killed in the Offa robbery operation.

Please follow and like us: