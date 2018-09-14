W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Finance Minister, Adeosun Resigns Over NYSC Certificate Forgery

Friday, September 14th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After about two months of alleged NYSC exemption certificate forgery, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has reportedly resigned from her position.

Mrs. Adeosun reportedly resigned over the allegation which has raged since July.

Ever since the allegation broke, Adesina has not uttered a word or made any formal statement.

This has however fueled the allegation and put another question mark to the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

 

