President Tinubu Speaks On Killing Of Soldiers In Delta State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has stated that the killers of Nigerian Army personnel who were on a peace mission in Delta State will be prosecuted.

The African Examiner recalls that no less than 16 Nigerian soldiers were killed ehile they were on a mission to settle communal clash between two communities in the South-South state of Delta.

The troops from the 181 Amphibious Battalion deployed in the Bomadi region, were on a peace-keeping mission in Okuoma community before they were killed on Thursday, March 14, a statement by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau on Saturday.

Fifteen bodies of the soldiers were reportedly recovered by soldiers of the Joint Task Force under the supervision of General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam.

Reacting, Tinubu said, “The cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished,” in a statement he personally signed on Sunday.

“The Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff have been granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people

“As the Commander-in-Chief, I join all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces to mourn and express my profound grief over the needless death of our gallant soldiers.”