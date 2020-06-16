Edo 2020 Crisis Takes a New Twist: Oshiomhole Out, Ajimobi in as Acting Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has named Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as acting national chairman of the party.

This follows the suspension of the national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole earlier today (Tuesday) by an Appeal Court.

“Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.”

“According to Section 14.2. (iii), of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone” Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

African examiner reports that this development has added a new twist to the ongoing political feud between Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki and his pollical godfather, Mr Adam Oshiomhole.

Acting as the all-powerful chairman of the APC, Mr Oshiomhole has perfected plans to ensure that the governor will not get the party’s governorship ticket to actualize his second term in office.

Recall that the screening committee put together under the supervision of Mr. Oshiomhole had disqualified the governor over alleged fake school credentials and age discrepancies.

Not even meetings with the President Mohammadu Buhari and APC leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu could help Mr Obaseki undo the disqualification.

And only today (Tuesday) Governor Obaseki, after meeting with President Buhari in the presidential villa announced his resignation from the party in preparation for his obvious defection to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in order to actualise his second term ambition.

With Mr. Oshiomhole’s suspension as the all-powerful National chairman of the ruling APC, it is not clear how much influence will he (Oshiomhole) have over the June 21, 2020 APC governorship primary and the actual governorship election slated for September 22, 2020.

An Abuja high court in March 2020 has ordered the suspension of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Justice Senchi, in his judgement, held that the party wrongfully continued to retain Oshiomhole as its national chairman while he was under suspension as a member of the party.

The suit at the high court was instituted by the Vice-Chairman of the party, North-East, Mustapha Salihu, and the factional chairman of the party in Edo State, Anslem Ojezua who is loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki.