Ohaneze President General, Iwuanyanwu Alleges Threat To His Life

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Engineer Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of apex Igbo socio cultural body world wide, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has raised the alarm over threat to his life by some unscrupulous elements whom he described as enemies of Igbo land.

He said same individuals had over the years remain a cog in the wheel of progress of Ohaneze, as they do not see anything good in the leadership of the Igbo umbrella organization, no matter who is piloting it’s affairs

According to him, these anti-Igbo persons have orchestrated plans to either kill him or set his house ablaze over leadership of Ndigbo.

Addressing newsmen Wednesday evening at the Ohaneze headquarters in Enugu, after their National Executive Committee meeting, NEC, Iwuanyanwu Alleged that same group caused the death of his predecessor, Prof George Obiozor and attempted to terminate the life of another former president of the organization.

“This has been dangerous. These people have carried this too far. Some time ago, I got some information that some people were coming to burn my house. People said they were hired to come and burn my house.

“Some people also said they were hired to come and kill me. All sorts of stories like that. And I started asking myself: what is it that I have done that would warrant that my house should be burned; that I should be killed?

“I told those people that they shouldn’t worry.

Fortunately, one of them said the person they hired said I trained his brother at the university.

You know I had a scholarship scheme that trained over 5000 young people in the university. So having trained his brother, he said could not burn my house.

The Igbo leader said “I feel sad that I should be confronted by some of these types of spectre of threats just because I want to serve my people.

“I have looked at my past career and seen how God blessed me. At 82 when I’ve retired, for me now to come back to serve my people and to find myself completely engulfed in this type of mess with Isiguzoro.

“I’m somebody, who is dogged and can’t easily be pushed around. God has given me the heart and determination to serve my people.”

The Ohaneze boss, said that another president general, the late Prof. Joe Irukwu, suffered a similar fate when he was accused of receiving millions of Naira to work against the interest of Igboland.

He however, reiterated his commitment to serve Ndigbo, vowing not to succumb to threats, no matter where it’s coming from.

The Ohaneze president General equally refuted a recent news that went viral on social media that his National Executive Committee NEC has concluded plan to visit Northern leaders to apologies to them them over the killing of their late political leader, Ahmadu Bello during the Nigeria Biafran war, saying there was never a time Ohaneze met to discuss such issue.

He said such fake information was the handiwork of same anti Igbo individuals who are head bent in causing problem for Ndigbo, urging members of the public to ignore them and their antics