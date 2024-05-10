80% Of Gym Goers Are Career Sex Workers, Says Actress Lolo1

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress and media personality, Omotunde Adebowale David, better known as Lolo1 has stated that recent data shows that 80 per cent of gymgoers are professional sex workers.

Lolo1 disclosed this on the latest episode of the ‘Say My Piece’ podcast.

“Stats say that 80% of the people that come to the gym now are career prostitutes,” Lolo said.

However, her guest on the show, former Big Brother Naija housemate and fitness trainer, Kemen, opposed the statistics, adding that those behind the stats were generalising their experiences.

He said: “Whoever is behind that stat is one of the career prostitutes that was just successful in trying to prostitute in the gym.

“We make commercial sex work look like it’s very easy. If commercial sex work was as easy or profitable as a lot of people think it is, an average girl would most likely… Who wants to suffer?

“Even as a man, if sleeping with girls was the easy thing to do… For anybody that has had their life and health changed in the gym, will never say this thing [that gymgoers are prostitutes].”

According to Kemen, he has never made any sexual advances towards any of his clients throughout his career.

“In my 10 years of being a personal trainer, if you have been my client or know anyone that has been my client that I have had any sexual relationship with, drop your receipts [evidence],” he bragged.