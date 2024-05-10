Tinubu Appoints Wike’s Loyalist As Ogun-Osun River Basin MD

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr Chukwuemeka Woke as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ngelale said that the appointee is a seasoned engineer and politician.

He said Woke had served as Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers and was Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.

He said that the president expected the new appointee to discharge his duties with integrity and in conformity with the highest standards of transparency.

Ngelale added that Tinubu directed Woke to harness and develop the water resource potential of the area as well as ensure that the Authority becomes a channel for holistic and integrated industrial, agricultural, and community development.(NAN)