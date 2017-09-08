Huge Crisis Awaits Nigeria Without Restructuring -Ohanaze Warns

Photo: President General of apex Igbo organization the Ohanaze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President General of apex Igbo organization the Ohanaze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has warned that Nigeria may be heading into a serious crisis if the clamour for the restructuring of the country is not given a deserved and urgent attention.

Ohanaze boss who spoke in Abuja on friday at a live political program on African Independent Television AIT said “unless we restructure this country, we will slide into an uncontrollable crisis”

Nwodo said that Nigeria has all the potentials of a world power given its growing population but stand to lose out if the right administrative structure is not given to her.

“Nigeria is a world power, but if it continues to be wrongly administered it will continue to be a laughing stock”

The President General reiterated his earlier stand that Ndigbo remains the most marginalized in the country despite their commitment to the nation.

Nwodo lamented that the country’s body politics is insensitive to the plight of Ndigbo despite their overwhelming contributions to the socio- political and economic development of the country.

Nwodo expressed regret that the Nigeria system as currently constituted kills endeavor and discourages productivity.

On the how to go about the restructuring, the Ohanaeze boss suggested a revisit to the 2014 National Conference which had Nigerians from all sectors and headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He said that resources used in the conference should not be wasted just because some people do not like the administration that set up the conference.

On the advantages of restructuring Nwodo examined the declining importance of oil as a major source of revenue. He gave examples of the Netherlands and California both of which built their strong economies out of agriculture and human capital development and maintained that restructuring was the surest way to attain fastest economic growth for Nigeria.

