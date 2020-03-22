Lagos Orders Civil Servants to Stay at Home Over COVID19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has ordered the state’s civil servants from Grade Levels 01-12 to stay at home for 14 days, beginning from Monday.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the order while briefing newsmen on the update of Corona Virus Disease on Sunday at Lagos House, Marina.

”In addition to all the previous directives issued so far, I am now hereby directing all public officers in the entire unified public service from Grade Levels 1 to 12, which constitutes 70 percent of the entire public service workforce, to stay at home from Monday, March 23, 2020, for 14 days in the first instance.

”I thank Lagosians who have obeyed previous directive, which is in no way meant to deprive anybody of his or her freedom.

”Many mosques were closed on Friday and many churches shut down today.

“We will review this as time goes on. Members of the public are advised to refrain from visiting public offices, and to transact as much business as is possible through the telephone and online channels.” the governor stated.

He also urged operators in the private sector to emulate the gesture of the state government by directing their staff, who were on non-essential service to stay at home in order to effectively combat and reduce the pandemic in the state.

On religious gathering, the governor explained that in South Korea and Singapore, the disease spread largely because religious gatherings went on unchecked.

His words: ”I insist that this is no religious matter; it is simply a matter of morality and responsibility. Times like this call for a heightened commitment to doing the right thing. We are only as strong as the weakest links amongst us.

”I hereby order our law enforcement agencies to ensure strict compliance with this important Public Health Order on the suspension of all gatherings of more than 20 people.

”I am using this opportunity to encourage the private sector to take similar steps, to ensure that as many people as possible are able to stay at home for the foreseeable future.

”All traditional rulers should instruct all of their subjects and sensitize them on the need to avoid all traditional ceremonies and gatherings at this time.

”I would like to reassure all our people that there is no reason to panic. We are fully prepared for this emergency.”