Enugu Police Command Nabs 195 Criminals For Various Crimes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command has nabbed One Hundred and Ninety Five (195) criminal suspects for various crimes in the parts of the state in the month of April.

Commissioner of police in the state CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen Friday at the state Command.

He said 29 suspects were apprehended for their involvement in kidnapping and abduction, 28 for armed robbery, 25 for robbery and stealing, 7 for murder and culpable homicide, 20 for unlawful possession of firearms and Ammunition, 4 for rape/defilement, 37 for arrested for cultism and related offence, while 45 persons were arrested for vandalism, breaking and other offences.

The Enugu police boss, added that the various sophisticated weapons which includes 10 AK-47 rifles, 1 Sub-machine gun, 37 Locally fabricated and other firearms, 67 Live ammunition of different calibres, 78 Live cartridges were recovered from the suspect, while the items also recovered include 25 Motor vehicles, 15 Tricycles and 25 Motorcycles.

According to him, “a majority of the suspects arrested have been arraigned in court and remanded in Correctional Custodial Centre, while others are still being investigated. Interestingly, two male suspects involved in conspiracy and abduction were arraigned, convicted and sentenced to three (3) years imprisonment.”

“Enugu State has generally remained relatively peaceful, secured and safe enough for law-abiding residents and visitors to continue to carry out their legitimate businesses,” he stated.

“Efforts are being made to tackle the issue of the seemingly intractable herders-farmers-induced cases of murder and other violent crimes, recently experienced in some parts of the State.

“A case in hand being the recent senseless and unwarranted attack and gruesome murder of four persons at Ugwuijero Village in Nimbo community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, by armed men suspected to be herders.

“You will recall that upon receiving a report of the unpleasant incident, I immediately ordered the deployment of the operational and intelligence resources of the Command to hunt-down the criminal elements said to have escaped thereafter.

“These operations will be sustained until the perpetrators, and others involved in similar crimes, are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

While cautioning residents against acts that will jeopardize the peace in Enugu State, he commended the state Governor Peter Mbah for his support to the police, IGP Egbetokun for his directive, other security agencies for their support and the men and women of the command for their gallantry.

“I urge our citizens, particularly media practitioners and netizens, to always tow the path of discretion, objectivity and accuracy when reporting sensitive security issues.

“This has become necessary to avoid creating an atmosphere of chaos, fear and unnecessary tensions in the minds of unsuspecting citizens.

“Additionally, such acts could also lead to the violation of the law, particularly the cybercrime Act which attracts legal consequences. Hence, the need to err on the side of caution.

“I wish to specially thank the Executive Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mba, for his immense support and pragmatic commitment to a safer, more secure and peaceful Enugu State.

“Similarly, I sincerely thank and appreciate the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, for his leadership direction, guide and support, which have continued to make our policing activities less cumbersome and productive.

“The collaborative support from sister security agencies and the entire security stakeholders of Enugu State, is such that I am immensely grateful for, and I say thank you.

“The generality of the law-abiding citizens of the State, including you the members of the press, that have continued to be supportive, are not left out. I greatly appreciate you all, and plead that you do not get tired of supporting us by doing and/or saying something to us when you see or hear something.

“I also wish to appreciate and commend Officers and Men of the Command for the diligence, resilience and commitment shown towards the actualization of these operational successes.

The CP said “i encourage them to remain steadfast, professional and committed, as we relentlessly and unwaveringly work towards maintaining maximum law and order, as well as ensure the security of lives and property in Enugu State.” he state