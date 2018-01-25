Mourinho Signs New Contract With United

BALTIMORE MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Jose Mourinho has signed a new contract with the Manchester United as the Manager, extending till 2020, with the option of a further year.

His previous deal at Old Trafford is due to expire in 2019.

Reacting, the former Chelsea Manager said he was “delighted” that United felt and trusted that he was the right Manager for the club ”for the foreseeable future”.

He said: “I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to (Chief Executive) Woodward.”

The 54-year-old Portuguese appointed as Louis van Gaal’s successor in May 2016, won the EFL Cup and Europa League in his first season.

Also, the United are second this season in the Premier League, behind runaway leaders Manchester City, with the club still in the Champions League and FA Cup.

“We have set very high standards – winning three trophies in one season – but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for”.

“We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United. I love my players and it is a pleasure to know that we are going to be together for at least the next three years” Mourinho added.

Meanwhile United ED has praised Mourinho for his “exceptional work rate and professionalism”, as well as for “embracing the club’s desire to promote top-quality young players”.

