N1.5bn Fraud: Court Sentences Ex-NIMASA Director to 10 Years Imprisonment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has convicted and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, a former Executive Director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Captain Ezekiel Agaba, over N1.5bn fraud.

While delivering his judgement Wednesday, Justice Ibrahim Buba, held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was able to prove the charges pressed against the former NIMASA Director beyond the reasonable doubts.

Recall that Agaba has been arraigned since December 2015 alongside a former Director-General of NIMASA, Patrick Akpolobokemi, and two others for using two firms to divert about N2.6bn meant for the implementation of International Ship and Port Security code at NIMASA.

However, the Court of Appeal has since discharged Akpobolokemi while the EFCC withdrew charges against two other accused persons, leaving only Agaba.