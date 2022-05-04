Stay Away From Our Issues – IPOB Tells Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday, cautioned Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries and Pastor Tunde Bakare against unguarded utterances.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, stated that Suleman should guard his utterances concerning the separatist group and the Igbo nation.

Powerful frowned at the fact that Suleman and Bakare verbally attacked IPOB and the Igbo nation without cause.

In a statement he signed, Powerful cautioned Suleman and Bakare to stay clear of issues concerning IPOB and the Igbo nation stressing that Suleman and Bakare’s unguarded comments against IPOB and Igbo nation would no longer be tolerated.

He said: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the unprovoked verbal attack and ranting by Apostle Suleiman against IPOB and the enterprising Igbo nation.

“It is a puzzle that a man of God will abandon his calling and resort to attacking a nation without any cause. When has unguarded utterance against IPOB and the Igbo nation become part of Suleman’s calling?

“We don’t intend to join issues with Apostle Suleiman and his likes such as Tunde Bakare but our message to them is very unambiguous: They should steer clear from any matter concerning IPOB or the great Igbo race.

“Let them concentrate on their apostolic calling and restrain from unguarded utterances or vituperations on subjects beyond them.

“We warn Apostle Suleiman and his likes to restrain from any comments on IPOB or Igbo nation as that will not be tolerated anymore. We don’t want to have issues with any man of God, and men of God should know their limits.

“Men of God in the bible days were never known for controversies.”

African Examiner writes that Apostle Suleman recently claimed that Nigerians do not trust Igbos since they don’t support themselves.