Nigeria General Election February 23rd, 2019

African Examiner’s Election Coverage (Presidential & National Assembly)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Photo: Incumbent President and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammadu Buhari and Wife Voted in Daura, Katsina State.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Nigerians Elect President, NASS Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians will today Saturday February 23, 2019 go to the poll to elect their president and 469 members of the National Assembly (NASS).

This is coming a week after the exercise was rescheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) late Friday night (Feb. 16).

While the electoral umpire would conduct only the presidential and NASS election this Saturday, the poll for the governorship and State Houses of Assembly as well as the Area Council election for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would hold on March 9.

The polling units are expected to open by 8 a.m. and close by 2 p.m. with the last person on the line allowed to vote.

The major presidential contenders are incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Demographic Party (PDP).

Others include Prof. Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), Felix Osakwe of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), and Christopher Okotie of Fresh Party.

INEC had said that the use of Smart Card Readers and Permanent Voter Cards were compulsory for the elections.

From agency reports

