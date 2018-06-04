VON DG to Embattled Okorocha: You ‘re Free to Leave APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Osita Okechukwu, Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Gov. Rochas Okorocha to leave the party if he so desire.

Okechukwu, who spoke with newsmen at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, said that the APC would win the 2019 elections without Okorocha.

His words: “At least there are more than 60 political parties now, Okorocha is free to join any one of his choice, though, we are not forcing him to leave.

“What we are saying is that we have taken the leadership out of his hands because he is playing God; so, what I am saying is that he is at liberty to leave APC.

“But let nobody anywhere think that the APC will lose because we have retrieved the party from him, Mr president is going to get more votes, we are going to win more parliamentary seats, more governorship seats without him.”

“Rochas Okorocha is the governor of Imo, I think there is joy in heaven when ones’ lost sheep is found.

“We will be most joyous to see our governor Rochas Owelle Okorocha come back to the fold and work with us as a family to ensure the success of APC in 2019.

“That is not taking away the fact that he has the right to make political decisions that suits him, but in terms of what we want we wish that we work with him.

“I will not want it to degenerate to that extent, not necessarily in the interest of the party but in his own interest and I think he is a smart governor and won’t want to contemplate leaving APC.”

