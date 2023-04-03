2023 Election: 88 Deaths, 450 Rights Violations Recorded– NHRC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Human Rights Commission has stated that 88 lives were lost in the just concluded 2023 elections.

The Commission also disclosed that 450 human rights-related incidents and complaints from the general polls including 22 hate speeches by political actors.

The African Examiner recalls that NHRC had on February 24 launched its 2023 General Elections Human Rights Situation Room with the motive of monitoring human rights compliance of security operatives, voter participation and general conduct.

According to the Commission, it deployed over 800 election observers to monitor the general election across 36 states.

Giving a breakdown of its findings on Monday, the project coordinator for the NHRC Situation Room, Hillary Ogbonnaya, stated that in several states the ruling political party made campaigning difficult for the opposition and it described it as a violation of people’s right to peaceful assembly.

Ogbonnaya said for instance, the New Nigeria People’s Party and the Labour Party were at the receiving end in Kano and Lagos States, respectively.

“In Lagos State, LP campaigns were disrupted over 5 times,” he said.

Regarding the killings, Ogbonna stated that INEC members of staff, police officers and civilians were affected.

He also disclosed that hate speeches, incitement and violence across the country are threats to national cohesion.

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, tasked Nigerians to be law abiding irrespective of the developments surrounding the 2023 general elections.

“Whatever has happened, people should continue to be peaceful,” Ojukwu added.