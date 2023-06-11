Enugu Stakeholders Endorse Governor Mbah’s Cancellation Of Monday Sit-At-Home

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Various Stakeholders in Enugu state, on Saturday unanimously endorsed the governor Peter Mbah’s cancellation of the unlawful Monday Sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB in the state, saying the uncivilized act has done serious harm to the economy of the state and South East region in general.

The decision of the people was contained in a Communique issued at the end of a one day Town hall meeting with Stakeholders convened by governor Mbah.

Governor Mbah, had earlier in his brief speech stressed the need for all and sundry to join hands with him in saying no to the unlawful order, adding that “enough is enough”

He stated that his desire of raising the state state GDP from 4 billion to 30 billion may be a mirage if the sit at at home continues, as no serious investor can come to the state to invest under such situation .

Mbah, reassured the citizens of his Commitment to deliver on his campaign promises as contained in his manifesto, pointing out that the people must also endeavour to play their own role in the social contract between him and them.

Our Correspondent writes that the meeting attended by representatives of various bodies, institutions, organisations, associations, including government officials and heads of security and intelligence agencies took place at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu

After extensive and exhaustive deliberations at the meeting, which also had Governor Mbah, and his Deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, in attendance, it was resolved that the people will no longer obey the illegal order.

The Communique read in parts: “that the decision of the Enugu State Government cancelling the Monday sit-at-home order considering that its detrimental impacts on productivity, investment flow, and the Igbo spirit of creativity, entrepreneurship and commerce is hereby endorsed by the town-hall.

It was signed by Comrade Barr. Fabian Nwigbo Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, Mr. Ben Asogwa Chairman, Trade Union Congress TUC Comrade Nweke Odoh , Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT Enugu State Chapter, State Commissioner of police Ahmed Ammani Comrade Onyebuchi Igboke for Civil Society Organizations.

Other Signatories are, Comrade Ugochukwu Anichukwu representing

National Association of Nigerian Students NANs, Chief Martins Asogwa

NURTW, Enugu State,

Barr. Ugo Ferdinard Ugwueze

Coordinating Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Enugu State.

Rev. Emmanuel Edeh

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Enugu State, His Royal Highnes Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzu

Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council,

Most Revd Prof. Emmanuel Chukwuma

Bishop, Anglican Ecclesiastical Communion amongst others.

The Stakeholders, commended Governor, Mbah, on the laudable steps taken so far to ensure peace is returned to the state, which include his recent visit to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; opening door for dialogue with those with genuine grievances.

“That the town-hall reiterates the position of the State Government, and further appeals to the President to act on the governor’s request by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and expedite the process of national healing, national integration and national reconciliation.

The Communique read by the Secretary to the state government SSG, Professor Chidiebere Onyia added that “the town-hall calls on the State Government to resuscitate, overhaul, rejig and strengthen internal security mechanisms such as the Community Policing, Neighbourhood Watch, Forest Guards, amongst others, in the state.

“That the stakeholders and representatives of various groups at the town-hall meeting – traditional rulers, religious leaders, heads of institutions, corporate bodies, youth and students leaders, transport and market associations, etc. – shall educate and sensitize their members on the gains of ending the Monday sit-at-home and getting back to work.

They equally stated “that the security agencies should continue to work round the clock in order to reassure citizens and residents of their safety, not only on Mondays, but also on other days of the week.

“That the town-hall proposes that the Government should procure special commercial city buses and taxies that will ply the routes beyond 9.00 pm when tricycle operators are prohibited from doing so.

They promised to supports any security measure or measures and other steps the State Government deems necessary in order to end the Monday sit-at-home and get people back to work in the overall interest of the state and its residents.

“That the town-hall enjoins members of the public to resume work and go about their normal daily businesses as various security and intelligence agencies have, in their joint and collaborative efforts, given assurance(s) of their safety, including proactive responses to distress calls any time of the day.

“That the town-hall urges members of the public to continue to support the government and security agencies by sharing vital information with them, including suspicious movements and gatherings by strange persons or groups of persons in any part of the state, including forests and borders.

The people urges persons and groups with genuine grievances to take the opportunity of dialogue offered by the Government of Enugu State to engage the government on their grievances to ensure lasting peace and security in the state.





