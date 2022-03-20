2023: I ‘ll Return To Farm If Buhari Backs Tinubu -Ojudu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has stated that he would return to farm rather than support Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Ojudu disclosed this during an interview with a media entrepreneur, Chude Jideonwo, on Saturday.

According to him, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo remains his preferred candidate.

Asked if he would change his mind if he Buhari supports Tinubu, Ojudu said, “Never. Take that from me, write it down today, I will go back to the farm. If I don’t believe in you I will not work for/with you.

“We are still waiting for Osinbajo to come and tell us if he is running. I personally will want him to do so, but he has not come out, so we will wait, and there is still time.

“If I support Osinbajo, he deserves to be supported… I see the way he works, day and night, committed, not asking for things for himself, committed to the people, committed to Nigeria, and well educated.

“He can stand anywhere in the world, comfortable with the young and the old, conformable with new technology and always coming out with solutions to problems. I mean, it doesn’t cost me anything to align with such a person.

“What am I looking for in life? I’m looking for a better society, a society where everybody can realize themselves. I’m looking for a society where some people will not pile all of a country’s resources into their accounts.

“So, if I see somebody who has all of those attributes, I have the right to support that kind of person, so if Osinbajo declares tomorrow that he is running, I will have no apology I will support him, and I will work for him.”