2023: Omokri Questions Tinubu’s Source Of Wealth

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has questioned the source of wealth of a former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Omokri, in a video on his YouTube page on Sunday, stated that Nigerians know at least a little about the source of wealth of some politicians like Bukola Saraki and Uzor Orji Kalu but no one can say for sure how Tinubu got his money.

According to Onmokri, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki had a wealthy father, and Kalu may have become wealthy from his numerous businesses, but He wondered how the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, got his wealth.

The former presidential aide stated this as he gave some reasons Nigerians should reject Tinubu and everything he stands for come 2023.

He said: “Bola Tinubu is fabulously wealthy. If it is someone like Orji Uzor Kalu, you can point at his businesses. And if you talk about someone like Abubakar Bukola Saraki, you can say ‘okay this was what he did before going into office’, you can say ‘his father was a very wealthy man. His father was a multimillionaire in US dollars. He had such and such assets.

“But if you talk about Bola Tinubu, who were his parents? How old is he really? We don’t know. Okay now, How did he make his money, and from what businesses? We don’t know.

“All we know is that he worked in Mobile or even Chevron, so, where did all the money come from? On the day of the election in 2019, we saw Bullion vans coming out of Tinubu’s House and this is against the money laundering act of 2011, which says that any amount above N5 million must be transacted through the bank. So, what are Bullion vans doing going into your house and coming out…”