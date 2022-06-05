Naira Marley: I Don’t Believe In Awards

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – POPULAR Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has shared his opinion on the reward of hard work through awards.

During his album listening party, Naira Marley said though he hopes his new album, God’s Timing The Best (GTTB), gets a Grammy win, he’s not a fan of awards.

“Insha Allah, but I don’t believe in awards. I just believe it is going to do very well,” said Naira Marley.

On his expectations for the album, he said, “The album is a banger, it is party vibes, you’re going to dance, you’ve got the best of Naira Marley. I’m expecting

it to go far, you know what it is.”

Since its release, GTTB has hit the no 1 spot on Apple Music’s top Nigerian albums chart and also topped several music charts.