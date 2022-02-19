Nigeria Vs Ghana: Christian Chukwu Raises Eyebrows Over Eguavoen AFCON Tactics

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigeria coach, Christian Chukwu, has raised questions about Augustine Eguavoen’s match-reading skills.

Chukwu slammed Eguavoen for not tweaking his tactics against Tunisia in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which led to the exit of the Super Eagles.

Chukwu, however, admitted that Eguavoen did very well as a coach, as compared to the time when they worked together eight years ago.

It could be recalled that Chukwu was the Super Eagles head coach, and Eguavoen was his assistant at the 2004 Afcon, where Nigeria won a bronze medal.

Eguavoen will still continue with the national team for their 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana next month, however, Emmanuel Amuneke has been added to the coaching crew.

Ahead of the crucial two-legged ties, Chukwu has enjoined Eguavoen to continue to improve.

“He (Eguavoen) has become a far better coach from the time he worked with me as an assistant.

“He has gained more experience; he has handled strong teams.

“However, I think he didn’t get the tactics right during the round of 16 match against Tunisia; he could have changed his tactics.

“I think he only needs to work more on his match-reading abilities, and he will be a perfect coach,” Chukwu told the New Telegraph.