2023: Oshiomhole To Declare Presidential Bid On Wednesday – Aide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The media aide to former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, Victor Oshoike, has stated that the former Edo State governor will announce his intention to contest the presidency on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Oshioke stated that Oshiomhole will make an official declaration at 3pm at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture in Abuja.

He also stated that the event was scheduled to hold on an earlier date but was later rescheduled for further consultations.

“The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress which was postponed has now been rescheduled, after extensive consultations,” the statement reads.

“We apologise for the short notice and hope that your love for Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole will motivate you to attend, irrespective of any unforeseen constraints.”