2023 Presidential Race: Ngige To State Position Tuesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said that he would make a pronouncement on his journey to the presidency on Tuesday.

Ngige said this at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, at a reception organised by members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) South-East Progressive Forum, according to a statement made available by his media office in Abuja.

The group is among the numerous other political and apolitical groups across the country, urging Ngige to join the presidential race.

The statement said Ngige, while addressing the crowd at the airport, said he had consulted widely and the time has come for him to speak.

He recalled that last December he received a similar call from his brothers of the APC stock and some that have not even practiced politics who came to his hometown, Alor, and pressurised him to join the presidential race.

”Make no mistake about it, the presidency is due to us in the Southern part of Nigeria. It is also truism that of all states in the South, only the South-East has not tasted the presidency. That gives much weight to the demand you are making.

“In PDP, they are arguing whether it will be North or South. In our own party, APC, we have already agreed that it is South. I told my supporters when they came on December 31 last year that I will speak after the spiritual season of Lent, to enable me consult my God, angels and archangels. Easter is tomorrow.

”It is the resurrection day. We shall rise with the resurrection and after Easter Monday, I will make a pronouncement on my journey to the presidency,” he said.