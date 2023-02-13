AfDB Appoints New Country Manager For Egypt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Development Bank has announced the appointment of Mr. Abdourahmane Diaw as the new Country Manager for its Office in Egypt.

Mr. Diaw, whose appointment took effect from 1st November 2022, is a Senegalese national, with more than 28 years of experience in the implementation of development programmes and projects under his belt.

These range from identification to evaluation, supervision and monitoring of programmes, to projects, monitoring performance of national and regional portfolio and engagement in high-level dialogue to promote the regional integration agenda.

Prior to his appointment, he was Officer in Charge of Egypt Country Office and served as Regional Manager, Portfolio and Implementation Support Division for the Northern Africa region. He is credited with the effective management of a multidisciplinary team that has contributed to the delivery of around $1 billion of projects per year in the region since 2018.

Mr. Diaw has also provided strategic and technical leadership to the North Africa region. Moreover, he provided cross-cutting support centered on the Bank’s Regional and Country Strategies, portfolio reviews and fiduciary clinics, as well as regional dialogue, to bring regional member countries closer to the Bank.

In addition, he was instrumental in the provision of timely support to implementation of the AfDB’s post-Covid-19 and Food Crisis facilities. He also coordinated respective task teams to work on diverse areas such as the engagement of civil society organisations, business opportunities seminars and private sector engagement.

Notably, he had equally had the privilege of working as Principal Country Programme Officer and as Chief Regional Programme Officer, where he oversaw the implementation of strategies and development projects in Central and Northern Africa regions, based in Tunisia.

Between April 2000 and October 2009, he served as a Senior Financial Analyst and later on as Principal Financial Analyst. In these capacities, he was responsible for the preparation and supervision of development projects in Central and Eastern Africa regions.

Prior to joining the Bank, he worked for AGETIP in Senegal as Financial Controller. He also worked for BIFIT as Treasury Officer (January – December 1993), and for Price Waterhouse as an Auditor from July 1988 to September 1989, in Senegal.

Mr. Diaw holds a Master of Arts degree in Finance from the Webster University Missouri – USA (1992), and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Université de Montréal Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (H.E.C) Montréal, Canada (1988).

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “I feel honoured and humbled to be appointed by President Adesina to serve as Country Manager in Egypt, one of the biggest shareholders of the Bank. As Country Manager, I will enhance the strategic partnership between the Bank and the Country, expand the Bank’s business in Egypt and ensure that the Bank has a healthy portfolio in the country”.

In his remarks, the President of the AfDB Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said he is very pleased to appoint Mr. Diaw as Country Manager for Egypt Country Office.

“Abdourahmane is a seasoned development expert with extensive experience and outstanding contributions in the African Development Bank Group. He will provide leadership for the Bank in Egypt and maintain strong relationships with business partners, country donors and representatives, as well as with governmental and non-governmental organizations, with the view of maximizing the development impact and effectiveness of the African Development Bank’s interventions, thus contributing to the overall development of the country, including the private sector”, he added.