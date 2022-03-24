2023: Why I Was Present At Atiku’s Declaration – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has opened up on why he was present when former Nigerian Vice president, Atiku Abubakar formally announced his intention to run for the presidency in 2023.

African Examiner writes that Atiku, the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 presidential election, has officially declared in Abuja on Wednesday to run for the office of the Nigerian president.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the event, Peter Obi, who is also a 2023 presidential aspirant, stated that he attended the event because he was invited.

He stated that he has a cordial relationship with the former Vice President, adding that he will continue to attend such events if he is invited irrespective of his own political ambitions.

He said, “The reason why I am here is that this is new politics. As you know, I play politics differently, for me, politics is not a war.

“Atiku is my boss, my leader, and an elder brother. If he invites me for anything, I will attend. Aspiring does not mean I should not keep my relationship cordial.

“Atiku is a unifier and anytime he invites me for anything, I will be there.”